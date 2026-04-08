Who is Sudarshan MJ? Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha marries Bengaluru-educated lawyer
Rajat Sharma shared glimpses from his daughter Disha Sharma's wedding celebrations. She married Sudarshan MJ.
Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha got married in a glitzy ceremony in Mumbai last week. The high-profile celebration saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the guests. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the Bollywood stars in attendance.
Disha Sharma, a legal professional, married Sudarshan MJ on April 4 in Mumbai. The wedding rituals followed the Tamil Brahmin customs. This was followed by the reception, named Ashirvachanam, where guests blessed the newlyweds.
Who is Sudarshan MJ?
Sudarshan MJ is a legal professional based in Bengaluru. He is a senior associate at the Noida-headquartered Saikrishna & Associates, and is based in the law firm's Bengaluru office. He has been working there for nearly six years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Disha Sharma also works at the same law firm, as per her LinkedIn profile.
Sudarshan MJ's legal work focuses on contractual claims, intellectual property rights, intermediary liability, defamation claims and other commercial disputes. He also advises clients on gaming, advertising, and media on regulatory and compliance matters.
Sudarshan MJ education
Sudarshan is a law graduate from Bengaluru's Christ University. He joined Saikrishna & Associates after graduating from Christ University's School of Law in 2020.
He has also completed a twelve-week distance-learning course on copyright law and technology from Harvard Law School's Berkman Klien Centre for Internet and Society.
Sudarshan MJ family
Not much is in the public domain on Sudarshan MJ family. He is fondly referred to on social media as "MJ" by his father-in-law, Rajat Sharma.
PM Modi blesses Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha Sharma and Sudarshan MJ
Prime Minister met Rajat Sharma and his family at the wedding reception in Mumbai. "Your time, your presence, and your blessings for Disha and MJ made this celebration even more meaningful. Deeply grateful," Rajat Sharma wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of PM Modi with his family.
Take a look at Rajat Sharma's post on X:
Political leaders across parties were invited for the grand reception. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis and Omar Abdullah were among the political leaders who attended the celebration.
Rajat Sharma shares glimpses from daughter's wedding
Rajat Sharma shared moments from his daughter's wedding, including photos of VIP guests greeting the newlyweds. He had also shared videos and photos from the south Indian wedding rituals.
"Raising Disha has been the most beautiful journey of my life, and today, as she starts her new one with MJ, I see not just love but a future filled with happiness, respect, and togetherness," he said on Instagram.
Days before the wedding, Sharma and his family visited Tirumala in Tirupati to seek the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara.
(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan greets newlyweds at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding, Salman Khan attends with family.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShylaja Varma
Shylaja Varma is the Trending Editor at Hindustan Times. Having worked in some of India’s top newsrooms, she has established herself as a keen observer of internet culture. Her work often bridges the gap between fast-paced digital developments and traditional reportage. From writing about the human toll of disasters and decoding the hottest memes to tracking what Elon Musk, Indian CEOs, billionaires and tech leaders are doing on social media, Shylaja’s editorial lens is defined by accuracy, speed and a deep understanding of the online landscape. She also writes stories about Indians abroad, the NRI life and struggles. She also has a keen eye for stories about Bengaluru and its startup and IT culture, having grown up in the Karnataka capital and seen its evolution. Prior to her current role, Shylaja spent several years at CNN-News18, NDTV and Moneycontrol, where she honed her skills in real-time news reporting and digital storytelling. She started her career in television news, reporting from Bengaluru and New Delhi. Shylaja built Moneycontrol’s Trends vertical and set up the team, turning it into a high-traffic destination. She also did video interviews for events like Startup Conclave and The Creator Economy Summit A microbiology graduate from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, she went on to complete a Master’s in Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication from COMMITS, Bengaluru.Read More