Who is Sudarshan MJ? Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha marries Bengaluru-educated lawyer

Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha got married in a glitzy ceremony in Mumbai last week. The high-profile celebration saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the guests. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the Bollywood stars in attendance. PM Modi greeted Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha Sharma and her husband Sudarshan MJ. (@rajatsharmalive/Instagram)

Disha Sharma, a legal professional, married Sudarshan MJ on April 4 in Mumbai. The wedding rituals followed the Tamil Brahmin customs. This was followed by the reception, named Ashirvachanam, where guests blessed the newlyweds.

Who is Sudarshan MJ? Sudarshan MJ is a legal professional based in Bengaluru. He is a senior associate at the Noida-headquartered Saikrishna & Associates, and is based in the law firm's Bengaluru office. He has been working there for nearly six years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Disha Sharma also works at the same law firm, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Sudarshan MJ's legal work focuses on contractual claims, intellectual property rights, intermediary liability, defamation claims and other commercial disputes. He also advises clients on gaming, advertising, and media on regulatory and compliance matters.

Sudarshan MJ education Sudarshan is a law graduate from Bengaluru's Christ University. He joined Saikrishna & Associates after graduating from Christ University's School of Law in 2020.

He has also completed a twelve-week distance-learning course on copyright law and technology from Harvard Law School's Berkman Klien Centre for Internet and Society.

Sudarshan MJ family Not much is in the public domain on Sudarshan MJ family. He is fondly referred to on social media as "MJ" by his father-in-law, Rajat Sharma.

PM Modi blesses Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha Sharma and Sudarshan MJ Prime Minister met Rajat Sharma and his family at the wedding reception in Mumbai. "Your time, your presence, and your blessings for Disha and MJ made this celebration even more meaningful. Deeply grateful," Rajat Sharma wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of PM Modi with his family.