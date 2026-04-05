Shah Rukh Khan greets newlyweds at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding, Salman Khan attends with family. Watch
Rajat Sharma's daughter, Disha, married Sudarshan M. J. in a traditional South Indian ceremony attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha, tied the knot with Sudarshan M. J., a fellow legal professional from Tamil Nadu. The couple got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 4. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in attendance.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding
Salman was spotted at the wedding with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The superstar was seen interacting with Rajat and his family with a big smile on his face, and even posed for the cameras with them. Shah Rukh graced the wedding with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The star looked dashing in a black bandhgala and flaunted his salt-and-pepper look as he posed with the newlyweds. Salman, on the other hand, exuded class in a black formal suit.
Other high-profile guests included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s upcoming films
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles. The film marks Suhana’s grand theatrical debut and Deepika and Shah Rukh’s sixth collaboration together. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December 2026.
Salman is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi. The film is a war drama that features Salman as an Indian Army colonel leading his men against a larger Chinese force in one of the Indian armed forces’ famous last-stand stories. The makers say the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh. It was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on 17 April, but has since been postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced.
Apart from this, Salman recently announced that his next film after Maatrubhumi will be with producer Dil Raju. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is expected to go on floors in April 2026. Posting a picture with Vamshi, Salman wrote in the caption, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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