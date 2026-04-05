Shah Rukh Khan greets newlyweds at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding, Salman Khan attends with family. Watch

Salman was spotted at the wedding with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The superstar was seen interacting with Rajat and his family with a big smile on his face, and even posed for the cameras with them. Shah Rukh graced the wedding with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The star looked dashing in a black bandhgala and flaunted his salt-and-pepper look as he posed with the newlyweds. Salman, on the other hand, exuded class in a black formal suit.

Journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha, tied the knot with Sudarshan M. J., a fellow legal professional from Tamil Nadu. The couple got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 4. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in attendance.

Other high-profile guests included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s upcoming films Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles. The film marks Suhana’s grand theatrical debut and Deepika and Shah Rukh’s sixth collaboration together. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December 2026.

Salman is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi. The film is a war drama that features Salman as an Indian Army colonel leading his men against a larger Chinese force in one of the Indian armed forces’ famous last-stand stories. The makers say the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh. It was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on 17 April, but has since been postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Apart from this, Salman recently announced that his next film after Maatrubhumi will be with producer Dil Raju. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is expected to go on floors in April 2026. Posting a picture with Vamshi, Salman wrote in the caption, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.”