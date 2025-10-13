Who was Konstantin Galish, crypto CEO found dead in Lamborghini?

Konstantin Galish, also known as Kostya Kudo, a Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur, was found dead in a Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv on Saturday, with a gunshot wound to his head. Konstantin Galish, a crypto blogger, was found dead in a Lamborghini in Ukraine. (Kyiv Police)

Kyiv Police reported on October 11 that Galish was discovered in the Obolonsky district, and a weapon registered to him was found beside him in the car. Before his death, he had sent messages to his family expressing depression and financial difficulties.

Galish’s death coincided with a sharp downturn in the cryptocurrency market, triggered in part by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on goods from China and new software export controls. The timing of the crash and its impact on his holdings is believed to have contributed to the distress that preceded Galish's death.

Who was Konstantin Galish?

Full name and aliases: Konstantin Galish was also known as Konstantin Ganich and Kostya Kudo.

Nationality and age: He was Ukrainian and was 32 years old at the time of his death.

Galish was a co-founder and CEO of the Cryptology Key Trading Academy, a platform dedicated to cryptocurrency education and trading strategies.

He actively shared advice on trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs, establishing a large following of investors and enthusiasts.

He was also the director of the Association of Traders of Ukraine, according to a report in nashaniva.com.

Cryptology Key’s YouTube channel had over 97,000 subscribers, while its Instagram page boasted more than 100,000 followers.

Galish also maintained a personal Telegram channel, KostyaKudo, where he regularly shared trading insights, market analysis, and investment tips.

Galish was known for his luxurious lifestyle, reportedly owning multiple high-end cars including a 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB (the only one in Ukraine, valued at around $360,000), and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI.

Controversy regarding investors’ money

In early October, the "190" project released an OSINT investigation into the Web3 platform Furmula (GameFi). Galish’s business partner, Andriy Deyneko, was accused of withdrawing roughly $2 million in investor funds, according to a report in Liga.net

Galish, as the public figure of the project, handled marketing, community management, and partnerships.

Galish’s last interview, published on the Buchachos YouTube channel in early October, gained attention for his candid discussion of trading risks. He noted: “Not everyone is comfortable with minus 50 thousand, but there is an account where the average stop is 150-200 thousand dollars, and the take profit is 600-700 thousand per trade.”

Galish stated that he managed $6–7 million in investor funds under trust, separate from his personal capital.

He acknowledged that he had experienced trading losses on multiple occasions — totaling around $1.3 million — but emphasised that he always ensured investors were fully reimbursed.