Who will win RCB vs PBKS final? Fans claim this photo has revealed winner of IPL 2025

Fans aren't just looking at stats or player performance and analysing photoshoots ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Fans have flooded Twitter and Instagram with wild theories based on the official pre-final photoshoots of both teams. A few IPL fans claimed that the photo shoot of the two team captains who reach the final has a hidden message.(X/@rxn_13)

A few IPL fans claimed that the photo shoot of the two team captains who reach the final has a hidden message that helps predict who will win. "Captain posing on the left has been winning the IPL Final since 2019," claimed one fan.

He shared pictures of the pre-final photoshoots from the last seven IPL tournaments, claiming that the team whose captain stood on the left side in the photo won the final. Another fan shared the same theory and shared data for the last 18 years, showing every IPL winner corresponding to the position they took in the pre-final photoshoot. "Okay, I've data about photoshoot before final captain (standing on Left or Right) winner of IPL from 2015-2024," he wrote.

Check out the post here:

Seasoned fans know that the IPL final often laughs in the face of predictions, but that hasn’t stopped social media from playing detective. Whether or not these theories hold water, they’ve added to the pre-match buzz, with fans doing everything from photoshoot forensics to astrology-based predictions.

Fans are leaving no stone unturned to help their favourite team lift the cup, as neither team has won an IPL final to date. RCB fans shared pictures of nazar tikas on the team's players, while Punjab Kings fans arranged for digital snaans for the team's photos.

One fan even decorated his car in nimbu and mirchi garlands to ward off bad luck for RCB. The clash between RCB and PBKS has begun. PBKS won the toss and has chosen to bowl first.

