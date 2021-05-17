Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch

The Internet often churns out several feel-good videos that can easily make one’s day a bit brighter. This Reddit clip showing a sweet interaction between an elderly man and a toddler in a supermarket is an apt example of those precious videos. The clip may leave you with tears of joy.

The recording starts with a shot of a toddler named Lily pushing a tiny shopping cart in a supermarket aisle with her parents. As the clip goes on, Lily comes face to face with an elderly man who instantly melts at the toddler’s cuteness. He then offers her a dollar to help with her shopping trip. The wholesome interaction has stolen netizens’ hearts and do the same to you too.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 16, the clip has garnered over 11,500 upvotes and tons of reactions. The wholesome video melted many hearts and that was evident from the comments section. While many expressed how the man had a heart of gold, others couldn’t stop appreciating the adorable interaction between the man and the kid.

“That old man must be protected. He is gold,” wrote a Reddit user. “I’m not crying. You’re crying!” commented another. “This made my entire day feel blessed,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?