'Who's he?': Chinese vendor fails to recognise Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Watch

A casual visit by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a street market in Shanghai has gone viral after a vendor failed to recognise the global tech leader.
A video showing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shopping at a local market in Shanghai has gone viral, after a street vendor appeared unaware of who he was, even as people around stopped to take photos.
According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Huang was seen strolling through Jinde Market in the Lujiazui area on January 24, days ahead of the Lunar New Year. Dressed casually, the Nvidia CEO browsed stalls, bought fruits and snacks, and interacted with shop owners in the busy market.
In the clip, Huang hands a Lunar New Year lai see - a red envelope containing money - to a vendor surnamed Xu. The envelope reportedly contained 600 yuan (around $90). The gesture, however, did not immediately register. “Who’s he?” the shop owner is heard asking, not recognising Huang at first.
“I did not recognise him initially,” Xu later told Chinese outlet Jimu News. “Many people gathered around and took pictures of him, then I realised he was Huang Renxun,” he said, referring to Huang by his Chinese name.
According to SCMP, Huang bought items including roasted chestnuts and candied hawthorns, and offered New Year lai see to several vendors during his visit. At a fruit shop, Huang also bought oranges worth 2,200 yuan ($320).
“I told him to sample some fruit. I asked him if he wanted me to wash them first. He said no and directly picked one up to eat,” the shop owner said.
Social media reactions
Meanwhile, the video, shared widely across Chinese social media platforms, prompted positive reactions from users.
One woman who filmed the encounter wrote that she was thrilled to have unexpectedly met the “AI Godfather” at a wet market. “I am so, so thrilled. I came across the AI Godfather, boss of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, in a wet market,” she wrote.
“I hope his good luck with wealth can spread to me. The Godfather is very kind and friendly,” she added.
“That fruit shop should hang up a banner saying ‘selected by Jensen Huang’,” commented one internet user.
Notably, Huang, a Taiwanese-American business executive and co-founder of Nvidia, was in China on a routine visit ahead of the Lunar New Year. During the trip, he also met company employees and held discussions with officials.
