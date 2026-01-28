'Who's he?': Chinese vendor fails to recognise Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Watch

A video showing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shopping at a local market in Shanghai has gone viral, after a street vendor appeared unaware of who he was, even as people around stopped to take photos. Huang was seen strolling through Jinde Market in the Lujiazui area on January 24. (X/@TheTechInvest)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Huang was seen strolling through Jinde Market in the Lujiazui area on January 24, days ahead of the Lunar New Year. Dressed casually, the Nvidia CEO browsed stalls, bought fruits and snacks, and interacted with shop owners in the busy market.

In the clip, Huang hands a Lunar New Year lai see - a red envelope containing money - to a vendor surnamed Xu. The envelope reportedly contained 600 yuan (around $90). The gesture, however, did not immediately register. “Who’s he?” the shop owner is heard asking, not recognising Huang at first.

“I did not recognise him initially,” Xu later told Chinese outlet Jimu News. “Many people gathered around and took pictures of him, then I realised he was Huang Renxun,” he said, referring to Huang by his Chinese name.