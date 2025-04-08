‘Why Indians are the first to sc**w other Indians?’: Content creator furious after copyright strike from fellow YouTuber

A content creator who makes videos on the Indian Military took to Reddit to rant about getting a copyright strike notice from a fellow YouTuber. He claimed he used a portion from the YouTuber’s video with credit but removed it after the latter protested. However, a debate sparked when the original uploader demanded the permanent deletion of the video. Man's copyright row with fellow YouTuber sparks debate on fair use and content rights online. (Reddit, Pixabay)

“So I am a content creator who makes videos on the Indian Military, its history from pre-independence to today’s time, showcasing all the vehicles which fought great wars. Esp 1965, 1971 and Kargil. In one of these videos, I used a clip from a guy’s channel. In the original video, he has shown a Sherman tank in India at a museum. It’s 59 seconds long. I mentioned the channel name, the creator and asked people to go check out his channel and subscribe to him,” the content creator wrote on Reddit.

However, he shared that he got slapped with a copyright strike and, eventually, removed the portion he borrowed from another YouTuber. However, as per the content creator, the YouTuber now wants to get his video permanently deleted.

He also shared screenshots of exchanges between him and the YouTuber over email.

How did social media react?

Social media had mixed feelings about the post. While some supported the content creator, others leaned towards the YouTuber. A few also shared similar stories of their own.

“Happend with me too. I put up an edited clip with a song with excellent background music. On a popular desi app someone stole it and got 8.5illion views.On YouTube,” an individual wrote. Another asked, “What has anyone's nationality got to do with this?” A third added, “We Indians are known for pulling fellow Indians down. We are jealous to the core. Saying this as someone who used to have a YouTube channel, and some ah put fake copyright strike to delete a video I had put. And this applies in every field be it YouTube, business, job or anything else.”

What are your thoughts on this controversy?