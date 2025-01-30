Wife asks if husband should quit 1 crore job in Bengaluru, Reddit calls her ‘dumb’

A woman who asked Reddit for advice on whether her husband should quit his extremely high-paying job in Bengaluru and move to Gurgaon with a pay cut has been criticised as “dumb” by readers who came across her post. A woman has asked for advice on whether her husband should quit his high-paying job in Bengaluru (Representational image)

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that she and her husband got married six years ago and moved to Bengaluru. They were both in well-paying jobs, drawing a collective salary of ₹5 lakh every month. However, in 2022, she quit her job to launch her own business.

Meanwhile, her husband climbed up the corporate ladder quickly. He currently earns more than ₹5 lakh per month alone, the woman said. In her post title, she revealed that her husband is in the ₹1 crore plus tax bracket.

“Risking my husband’s career?”

The woman explained that Bengaluru was not the best place to run her business and she was forced to move to another city while her husband remained in the tech hub. In 2024, they had a child together.

“Traveling with a kid has been a struggle for me since then. Now that we have been staying away for months, we have finally decided to move to Gurgaon as that’s the nearest place we both can settle,” she wrote.

However, the plan to settle in Gurgaon has met with another obstacle - the lack of high-paying jobs of the kind that exist in Bengaluru.

“Husband has applied in many companies and consultants but all we have heard is there are no great high paying jobs in Gurgaon. Also, that the pay scale is a lot better in Bangalore & incomparable,” she admitted.

The woman asked Reddit whether she should ask her husband to quit his job and take a pay cut to live in Gurgaon, or whether she should wrap up her business to move back to Bengaluru. “Both of us are living away and feel immensely guilty of keeping our baby away from one of the parents,” she said.

“Should I leave my career and move back to Bangalore or should my husband take a pay cut and move to Gurgaon?” the woman asked.

Reddit’s advice

Most responders in the comments section were of the opinion that quitting a ₹1 crore job would be a foolish decision. Several people also advised the woman to move back to Bengaluru and save money.

“Being a certified career counselor. It depends. If you are making 20-30 LPA, husband 100+ LPA there is no question about it. Hope he has not resigned. Forget about Gurgaon even in Bengaluru getting 100 lakhs per annum is a very very big deal today. So if you can set up a career in Bengaluru or can travel every month for a week and keep a manager to oversee operations if your business you are done,” a user commented.

“Who are these people throwing away 1 CR because they are doing Delhi vs Bangalore. I want such problems in life,” another quipped.

Some went so far as to call the woman “dumb” for asking this question.

“Can’t you do your business from Bangalore? Babies are expensive… more money = more savings for the future. Until baby starts school you can put your kid in a good daycare and focus on building your career,” a Reddit user said.