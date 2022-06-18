Wife gets husband’s favourite flowers to cheer him up. Watch sweet video

Love, in its simplest explanation, may mean appreciating someone and walking that extra mile to make them happy or seeing a smile on their face. This woman did the same for her husband, who was having a bad day. There is a chance that her love-filled actions will leave you smiling wide.

Instagram user Jessyka posted the video on her personal Instagram page. Along with the video, she also shared a caption explaining what she did and how she came up with the idea.

“Marriage Tip: do the little things - even if it feels uncomfortable or unconventional. I honestly didn’t know how he would react. I was nervous he might think it was odd that I bought him flowers but… I was wrong. It was just a small gesture to make him smile and it worked - that’s all that matters. I wanted him to know (even though I didn’t fully understand his frustration) I was there for him. That smile says it all,” she shared.

The video opens to show the woman carrying a sunflower and a cup of beverage. Soon she enters a room where her husband is working.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 23,000 views and nearly 3,100 likes. The post has also prompted people to come up with various comments.

“This is so damn cute,” shared an Instagram user. “Oh my heart!” posted another. “This makes my heart so happy,” commented a third. “This is sooo sweet,” wrote yet another individual.

What are your thoughts on the video?