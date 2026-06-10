Wife seeks divorce after husband brings family along on Nainital honeymoon
A honeymoon has turned into a bitter dispute, with a wife seeking divorce after her husband brought his family along.
A honeymoon is meant to be a time where newlyweds can get to know each other and relax after the stress of wedding planning. For one couple in Meerut, however, it has become the source of a bitter dispute, with the wife seeking a divorce because her husband brought his family along on their honeymoon.
The family-first honeymoon
The case centres around a woman from the Ramraj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district and a man from Delhi's Patel Nagar, as per an India Today report. Their marriage was arranged through a matrimonial website.
According to details shared at a family counselling centre, after their wedding last year, the couple travelled to Nainital for their honeymoon. However, the husband decided to bring his family members along on the trip.
The wife, expecting the honeymoon to be private, was unpleasantly surprised to see that her husband’s parents and siblings were accompanying them to Nainital.
The group trip became the subject of frequent arguments between husband and wife after they returned from Nainital.
Husband saw no problem
The wife argued that the presence of her husband’s parents, sister and brother prevented them from spending quality time together as a couple.
The husband, who has studied hospitality management from Singapore, saw the situation differently.
According to counsellors, he insisted that he took his family along because he wanted everyone to be happy. He also refused to believe that he had done anything wrong in including his family members in the honeymoon.
According to a Navbharat Times report, the situation got worse after the couple planned a trip to Dubai. This time, too, the wife expected it to be just the two of them. Instead, the husband again expressed a desire to bring his family members along on the holiday.
Matter reaches police station
As tensions between the couple escalated, the dispute eventually reached the local police station. Police officers attempted to mediate and persuade both sides to resolve their differences. However, when no agreement could be reached, the case was referred to the Family Counselling Centre located in the police lines.
Counsellors at the Family Counselling Centre held three separate sessions with the husband and wife in an effort to save the marriage.
(Also read: Indian tech couple divorce after wife refuses to quit high-paying job to care for mother-in-law)
According to counsellors, both parties were heard individually and given opportunities to present their side of the story. During the sessions, the husband and wife levelled serious allegations against each other.
Despite repeated attempts at reconciliation, neither side was willing to change their stance. After three rounds of counselling failed to produce a breakthrough, the couple remained determined to part ways.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More