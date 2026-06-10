Wife seeks divorce after husband brings family along on Nainital honeymoon

A honeymoon is meant to be a time where newlyweds can get to know each other and relax after the stress of wedding planning. For one couple in Meerut, however, it has become the source of a bitter dispute, with the wife seeking a divorce because her husband brought his family along on their honeymoon. The husband brought his parents and siblings to his Nainital honeymoon, which upset his wife (Representational image)

The family-first honeymoon The case centres around a woman from the Ramraj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district and a man from Delhi's Patel Nagar, as per an India Today report. Their marriage was arranged through a matrimonial website.

According to details shared at a family counselling centre, after their wedding last year, the couple travelled to Nainital for their honeymoon. However, the husband decided to bring his family members along on the trip.

The wife, expecting the honeymoon to be private, was unpleasantly surprised to see that her husband’s parents and siblings were accompanying them to Nainital.

The group trip became the subject of frequent arguments between husband and wife after they returned from Nainital.

Husband saw no problem The wife argued that the presence of her husband’s parents, sister and brother prevented them from spending quality time together as a couple.

The husband, who has studied hospitality management from Singapore, saw the situation differently.

According to counsellors, he insisted that he took his family along because he wanted everyone to be happy. He also refused to believe that he had done anything wrong in including his family members in the honeymoon.

According to a Navbharat Times report, the situation got worse after the couple planned a trip to Dubai. This time, too, the wife expected it to be just the two of them. Instead, the husband again expressed a desire to bring his family members along on the holiday.

Matter reaches police station As tensions between the couple escalated, the dispute eventually reached the local police station. Police officers attempted to mediate and persuade both sides to resolve their differences. However, when no agreement could be reached, the case was referred to the Family Counselling Centre located in the police lines.

Counsellors at the Family Counselling Centre held three separate sessions with the husband and wife in an effort to save the marriage.

(Also read: Indian tech couple divorce after wife refuses to quit high-paying job to care for mother-in-law)

According to counsellors, both parties were heard individually and given opportunities to present their side of the story. During the sessions, the husband and wife levelled serious allegations against each other.

Despite repeated attempts at reconciliation, neither side was willing to change their stance. After three rounds of counselling failed to produce a breakthrough, the couple remained determined to part ways.