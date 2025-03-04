Woman accused of trauma dumping after asking friend to meet: 'Gen Z speaks like HR'

A woman was accused of ‘trauma dumping’ after asking a friend to meet, sparking a wider discussion on “therapy speak” and its place in real-life situations. In screenshots that first surfaced on Reddit, the woman apparently reached out to her friend and asked if they could hang out sometime. She went on to explain that she had recently lost her grandmother and had her birthday last month, so she could “really use a friend.” A woman was accused of trauma dumping after asking a friend to meet (Representational image)

Her friend’s response was deemed surprising and unsupportive by a large section of the internet that chanced upon the exchange. The friend accused the woman of “guilt tripping” and “trauma dumping” while refusing to meet her.

The exchange

The exchange began with the unnamed woman wishing her friend a happy birthday and asking if she wanted to hang out.

“I was wondering if you would be interested in hanging out sometime? My grandmother recently passed away last month, and my birthday was also this Monday, so I could really use a friend or some time with community. If not, that's understandable. Just let me know!” the woman wrote.

Her friend responded by accusing the woman of “trauma dumping” and trying to invoke sympathy.

“Hi [name rescinded], appreciate the message but l'd like to point out that this is absolutely guilt tripping,” the friend replied.

“While the intention may have been to communicate clearly, it feels more like trying to twist someone's wrist into having pity for you. You're better, cooler, and hotter than that. Please don't trauma dump in someone's DMs without consent,” the friend continued, adding that she would not hang out in the near future. “I just really didn't appreciate this message. I'm truly sorry you're having a rough go of things. Truly. But I will not be pushed like this,” the friend replied.

What is trauma dumping?

Trauma dumping is when someone shares their traumatic experiences in an intense, overwhelming, or unsolicited way, often without considering the emotional capacity or consent of the listener. It differs from healthy venting because it can feel abrupt, unfiltered, and emotionally burdensome to the person receiving the information.

The use of “trauma dumping” led to accusations of therapy speak - which is the use of psychological jargon in everyday conversations, often in a way that feels performative rather than authentic.

Therapy speak can include phrases such as “trauma dumping” and “setting boundaries” that originate in therapy but are now commonly used in casual discussions.

“That’s not a friend”

The screenshots were reposted on the Meta-owned microblogging platform Threads, where they sparked a broader discussion on friendship, therapy speak, and “Gen Z lingo” in general.

While many were supportive of the woman, some sided with her friend.

“Coming from a licensed psychotherapist, you did nothing wrong and there’s nothing that irritates me more than people misusing and weaponizing therapy language (that therapists rarely even use). It’s got to stop. Also, seems like this isn’t a great friend babe!” a Threads user wrote.

“Having boundires is one thing. But telling your friend who’s reaching out for help in a bad time they’re being toxic isn’t it,” another agreed.

“I would have felt like I was being guilt tripped if I read this message, I’m ngl. But I can empathise and I would have met up with you and been a good friend. I wouldn’t have responded how this person did,” a user said.

Some called it a generational thing. “Gen Z all talk to each other like HR talking to someone who’s harassing a coworker,” a Threads user said. Another agreed, asking: “Are you and this ‘friend’ Gen Z by chance? I ask because my sister is Gen Z (I’m a 91 millennial) and I notice that the way she communicates with her friends is SUPER nuanced and she is super concerned with how she words things to friends so she doesn’t get a response like this.”