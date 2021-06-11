Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Guinness World Records’ took to Instagram to share a video of You Jianxia, the woman with the world’s longest eyelash who broke her own record recently.

Jianxia, from China, has held the world record for the longest eyelash since 2016. However, her eyelashes continued to grow. On May 20, she officially broke her own record with her new longest eyelash measuring about 20.5 cm.

As per the official blog of Guinness World Records, Jianxia first realized that her eyelashes were growing longer than usual in 2015. She claims to have visited medical professionals for her condition but in vain. "I kept thinking about why I have such long eyelashes, then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago," says Jianxia. "So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha."

In the video posted on Instagram, she says that her eyelashes don’t hinder her personal life but actually bring her “just lots of joys. Only joys, no trouble.”

Since being shared on June 10, the video has garnered over 28,000 likes and several comments. Many were left thinking of the reasons for the long length of her eyelashes. “Looking like Queen Cleopatra,” posted one. “Can someone explain how this is possible?” asked another.

