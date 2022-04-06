Woman builds a bedroom for dog under the stairs. Video shows the beautiful room

There are many pet parents for whom dogs are a part of their family. Hence, they make sure to go out of their ways to do things that would keep their furry babies comfortable and happy. Just like what this woman did for her doggo. She created a house for the adorable creature under the stairs. The video has now won people’s hearts, there is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

The video is posted on Reddit with the caption, “She built a bedroom for the dog under the stairs.” The video opens to show the woman making the space to create the room for her furry baby. The rest of the videos show her building and designing the room. The clip also ends with the adorable furry creature chilling in their new room.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about one day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 43,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My dog: proceeds to ignore custom built dog room and sleeps on a sock cause he's weird like that,” shared a Reddit user. “How much to rent it out? Looks nicer than my place,” posted another. To which, as individual wrote, “5 bones, 10 tennis balls, and 1 big sloppy wet kiss.”

