Woman creates a doodle in front of an Orangutan. Watch the animal's reaction

The winter season is approaching, and your mood may get gloomy at times. So, if you are also feeling the same today, we have something that will cheer you up! In a recent video uploaded by Reddit user Ainsley Sorsby, you can see an Orangutan being amused with a woman's doodle. The short clip shared on the social media platform shows an Orangutan behind a glass. In front of him, a woman has a pen and paper and can be seen drawing a smiley face and trees for the animal. As she is drawing, the animal looks at the paper very carefully and seems to be smiling.

Take a look at the video of the Orangutan smiling at the doddle here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 4600 times and has several comments. A Reddit user commented, "This is soooo cute, but I was expecting this person to be an actual artist instead of drawing stick figures." Another person added, "That's so sweet. Looks like the Orangutan is smiling whenever he/she looks up at the human. Maybe he/she is in captivity because they can't be released into the wild if they're injured or was born there. I hope they're treated well where ever they happen to be in captivity and have a lot of enrichment and enjoyment." "That orangutan is like "Yeah, it's not a Bob Ross, but oh well," added a third.x