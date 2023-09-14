Woman dances to Sheila Ki Jawani wearing a similar outfit as Katrina Kaif

A video of a woman's dance performance has left people stunned. It shows her grooving to the hit track Sheila Ki Jawani. What is interesting is that she performs the hook steps while wearing an outfit similar to the one Katrina Kaif wore in the original song. The image shows a woman dancing to Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani. (Instagram/@kanishkatalenthub)

Instagram user Kanishka Sharma posted the video. “Sheila ki Jawani,” she wrote as she shared the video. The clip opens to show Sharma wearing a golden colour outfit and grooving to the song. As the video goes on, she is seen showcasing amazing dance moves.

Take a look at this Sheila ki Jawani dance video:

The video was posted on July 31. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 6.5 million views. Additionally, the share has also received tons of reactions from people.

“Kanishka, this is the best video,” praised an Instagram user. “Amazing look and amazing dance too,” added another. “Awesome movements,” joined a third. “Setting the stage on fire,” wrote a fourth.

About the song:

The song Sheila Ki Jawani is from the film Tees Maar Khan. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan, the item number is picturised on Katrina Kaif.