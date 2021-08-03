Home / Trending / Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip
The image shows Aana Arora doing push ups.(Instagram/@aan4490)
The image shows Aana Arora doing push ups.(Instagram/@aan4490)
trending

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

  • The video has over 8.2 million views.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 07:01 PM IST

An Instagram video of a woman doing exercise while wearing a lehenga has caught the attention of netizens. The video features a woman decked up like a bride and doing push-ups indoors. The clip may make your jaw drop and leave you cheering for the woman.

The recording shows the woman identified as Aana Arora doing some push ups while wearing a red-coloured lehenga. She can also be seen wearing gorgeous and extravagant bridal jewelry complete with bangles on both her hands. However, nothing stopped Arora from continuing the exercise smoothly. According to her Instagram bio, Arora is a personal fitness coach and her enthusiasm and energy may leave you pumped up too.

Take a look at the recording:

+

Shared on July 25, the clip has garnered over 8.2 million views and thousands of likes. If this video doesn’t make you get up from your chair and start building up a sweat, we don’t know what will.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bridal lehenga
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.