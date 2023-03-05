Home / Trending / Woman drops phone into deep fryer while cooking. Viral video will make you gasp

Woman drops phone into deep fryer while cooking. Viral video will make you gasp

trending
Published on Mar 05, 2023 04:33 PM IST

The video of a woman accidentally dropping her phone into a deep fryer was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the woman fiddling with her phone moments before accidentally dropping it into a deep fryer.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the woman fiddling with her phone moments before accidentally dropping it into a deep fryer.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that have the power to make you gasp. This video going viral on Twitter perfectly fits that category. The video shows a woman dropping her phone into a deep frying. Originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Twitter, the video has created a buzz.

The video opens to show a woman frying something on a gas stove. While cooking, she takes her phone out of her pocket and starts fiddling with it. Soon after, the device slips out of her hands and falls into a deep fryer kept next to her. The video then shows the woman retrieving her phone using a pair of tongs. And her expression while doing so may make you feel that you would have reacted in the same way during such a situation.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and gone viral. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users commented:

“Ouch,” posted a Twitter user. “Is that the new fryphone?” joked another. “Apple’s next version will be ‘deep fried proof ‘cell phone,” joined a third. “The way my hand would have instinctively gone in right after it,” commented a fourth. “Too soon to make the ‘have you put in rice ?’ Joke?” expressed a fifth. “The hottest phone on the market,” wrote a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter video
viral video twitter video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out