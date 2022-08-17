Woman finds heartwarming note nine years after dad’s death. Here’s what it says

A tweet by a woman about finding a note from her dad nine years after his demise has left people emotional. Twitter user Amy Clukey who is a professor shared the wonderful post. She also posted an image of the note from her late father.

“Note from my dad found in his bee-keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed,” she wrote while posting an image of the note. Date 27 May 2012, the note is about beekeeping. “I hope this note is found by one of my children who is curious about beekeeping. Beekeeping is actually pretty easy and you can learn everything you need to know online. Bees make more products than just honey and as a hobby, it can be a source of extra income. So don't be afraid, have courage. Good luck. Love dad,” it reads.

In another tweet on the same thread, she also shared her feeling about the tweet going viral. Furthermore, she tweeted a picture of herself with her dad from the year when he wrote the note. “I was not expecting this post to get so much attention, but I think my dad would’ve appreciated it. I don’t have a SoundCloud to plug, so here’s a picture of us together taken the summer he wrote this note,” she added.

Take a look at the posts:

I was not expecting this post to get so much attention, but I think my dad would?ve appreciated it. I don?t have a SoundCloud to plug, so here?s a picture of us together taken the summer he wrote this note. pic.twitter.com/kZuOul5jC8 — Amy Clukey (@AmyClukey) August 16, 2022

Since being shared, the main tweet has gathered more than XX likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many shared the notes or letters they found of their late parents.

“I lost my dad in 2018. He played the guitar and this was from one of his handwritten lyrics sheets,” posted a Twitter user along with this image.

I lost my dad in 2018. He played guitar and this was from one of his handwritten lyrics sheets. pic.twitter.com/A2AfC5HSAo — Teresa Markos (@teresamarkos) August 16, 2022

“Truly, he lives on in your memories. My dad is gone 27 years now, and I still think when I see something or hear it on the news, "I must remember to tell Dad about that",” shared another. They received a reply from Clukey. “I know what you mean and I don't think that ever goes away,” she shared. “I needed this thread tonight. My dad is in the last few weeks of his life battling terminal cancer. I’ll come back to the thread in a couple of months when I need it again,” expressed a third. “Omg I would burst open in tears,” commented a fourth.