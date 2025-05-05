Woman finds 25 lakh worth of luxury items in trash, including Burberry coats and Prada shoes

In a surprising tale of glamour and grit, Ariana Rodriguez, a 35-year-old mother of three, has found over $30,000 (over ₹25 lakh) worth of luxury items in the trash over the last six months, from a vintage Burberry coat to a piano that could be worth as much as $10,000 (over ₹8.3 lakh), according to a report by SWNS, as published in the New York Post. The woman found a Sohmer & Co piano that she estimates could be worth $10,000.(Representational Image/AI Generated )

What started as a casual interest in thrifting turned serious when Rodriguez joined her local “Buy Nothing” group on Facebook three years ago. Inspired by others in her neighbourhood who picked up discarded items from the streets, a practice known as “stooping", she reportedly gave it a try and soon began finding clothes, toys, and household items.

Six months ago, she began taking it a step further, diving into dumpsters and sifting through trash bags for hidden treasures.

Treasure from trash

Among her most valuable finds are a vintage Burberry coat worth $500 (over ₹41,500), Prada shoes valued at $900 (over ₹74,700), and a Sohmer & Co piano that she estimates could be worth between $3,000 and $10,000 (overRs 2.5 lakh to ₹8.3 lakh), according to the SWNS report.

“It’s like a treasure hunt every time,” Rodriguez said. “I enjoy everything about it, it’s the thrill of it. The biggest part of it is my profound desire to keep things out of landfill.”

Though she can’t bring everything home, Ariana Rodriguez makes sure nothing goes to waste. She donates many of her finds, including food, blankets, and clothes, to her local church and resells some of the more valuable items through her vintage reselling business.

“I resell a lot of it. Even if I find small trinkets I’ll sell them. If it’s furniture I’ll keep it for a while and then I put it up for sale,” she said.

The woman, who always dresses in full glam when she heads out for a dig, said, “I always dress up to leave the house. I hunt in full glam — with my full outfit on. Anyone can do it. I hope the stigmas are removed — there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Her weekly trash dives are carefully balanced with parenting her children, aged six, three, and two. Over time, she has sourced countless toys and essentials for them, including a Stokke high chair worth $397 (over ₹33,000) and a bin bag full of games valued at $200 (over ₹16,600).

Rodriguez says she’s stunned by the kinds of things people throw away, from high-end furniture to real gold jewellery and even money. “People get sick of furniture and just dump it. I’ve found incredible pieces, mirrors, night stands, you name it. I’ve found jewellery, people throw out real gold. I’ve even found money in the trash. I found a Bally briefcase; I think it’s from the 1960s.”

In the last six months alone, she estimates her finds to be worth anywhere between $10,000 to $30,000 (over ₹8.3 lakh to ₹25 lakh).

Even her husband, Erick, a 35-year-old day trader, is now onboard. Despite occasional criticism from trolls who call the practice unhygienic, Rodriguez brushes it off.

“It’s more embarrassing to be over-consuming and throwing everything out,” she said. “It’s like diving for gold — you never know what you’re going to find. When you’re out doing a trash dig you’ll see someone’s whole life. There is a whole historical component.”

Some of her most impressive recent discoveries reportedly include a Sohmer & Co piano valued between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹8.3 lakh, a glass vanity worth ₹2 lakh, and a bedside table priced at around ₹78,800. She also found a designer table estimated to be worth between ₹62,500 and ₹2.9 lakh, a Stokke high chair for her child worth ₹33,000, and a bag of Hermes boxes valued at ₹14,500. Among other finds were a glass lamp worth ₹12,400, a collection of games valued at ₹16,600, Jibbitz charms worth ₹4,100, and a basketball hoop estimated at ₹2,900.