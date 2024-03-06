Woman gets trapped inside the bathroom of a medieval tower, picks lock using eyeliner and cotton swab

A Cambridge University academic’s story of escape after being trapped inside the bathroom of a medieval tower has gone viral. Reportedly, she was trapped in the place for seven hours and feared that she would "stay there for days". However, she managed to escape using eyeliner and a cotton swab. The image shows the woman who rescued herself from a locked bathroom by picking a lock with eyeliner and a cotton swab. (X/@krisztina_ilko)

Dr Krisztina Ilko took to X to share her story. “The plumber broke the lock in the bathroom and forgot to tell me. I went in, got locked in. The door is solid wood and wouldn’t break. I was stuck for 7 hours (I thought I’d be there for days, as no one could hear). Finally, handpicked the lock with an eyeliner and an ear pick,” she wrote. In another tweet, she jokingly added, “Watching all those MacGyver episodes clearly paid off”. MacGyver is an old television show about a secret agent.

Dr Ilko wrapped up her post with a picture of herself. It shows her standing in front of the old bathroom while holding the items she used to escape.

You may wonder how she ended up in the bathroom of a medieval tower. According to the BBC, she resides in the former Queens' College rooms of a 16th-century philosopher. The tower has heavy wooden doors, thick walls, and a bathroom without windows.

As per the outlet, Dr Ilko thought that she would be in the bathroom for days. The door locked behind her on Thursday and it was scheduled to be cleaned on Monday.

"If people came looking for me would they check the bathroom, or would I have to wait for Monday,” she told the BBC. "I tried to bang the shower head on the door, break it with brute force, and shout for help but nothing worked and no one could hear me," she added.

How did she escape?

Initially, she tried to bust through the door and got bruises on her shoulders in the process. However, later she employed a different method where she used her eyeliner to push down the latch and turned the cotton swab into a hook. Using those she was finally able to unlock the door.

"When I eventually got out and the door opened it was exhilarating because I didn't think it would work,” she told the BBC. "I expected to be there for five days or longer, but I made it out,” she added. Since the incident, the bathroom lock has been removed.

Take a look at Dr Ilko’s tweet here:

The post was shared last month. Since then, it has collected more than 3.1 lakh views. The share has further accumulated close to 4,500 likes. From sharing similar stories to giving advice, people posted varied reactions.

What did X users say about this tweet?

“OMG, how awful. You were very ingenious to get out!” praised an X user.

“Oooh, this happened to me years ago, but just for four hours. Same dire thoughts. All I had to eat was toothpaste. Heard the phone ringing, couldn’t reach it, and the cat yowling. Funny now, but not then. You may have slight claustrophobia in the days ahead. Don’t hesitate to get help,” suggested another.

“Note to self: always carry an eyeliner and an ear pick with you. Excellent job!” added a third.

While a fourth wrote, “Sounds horrifying”, a fifth shared, “That is simply crazy”.

“I had a similar experience in a 19th-century apartment in Paris, except I was locked in the kitchen. Let me tell you, the last thing on earth you feel like doing when locked in a kitchen is cooking something. Eventually managed to pick the lock with cutlery,” wrote a sixth.