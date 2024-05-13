Woman hides dead father's bones in a garbage bag to claim his military pension

Taiwan police alleged that a woman hid her dead father's body for years at home to claim his pension benefits. According to reports, the unnamed woman from Kaohsiung, a city in the southern part of the island, lived with her father for more than 50 years. She came under police suspicion when she did not allow officials inside her home to spray dengue-prevention chemicals. Subsequently, she was fined NT $60,000 (approximately ₹1.5 lakh). Taiwanese police is looking into the woman's actions in concealing her father's body.

The authorities became concerned when she continued to refuse to let government officials into the house. When officers questioned the woman about her father's whereabouts, she first said he was in a nursing home. She told a different narrative to the police when they pressed her, saying her brother had taken him to the mainland, reported South China Morning Post.

As per the news outlet, that narrative collapsed when the police looked into the claim and found that the woman's father had not left Taiwan and that the sibling had been deceased for 50 years. When she was unable to provide his death certificate, she stated that her father had passed away on the mainland and that she was requesting the certificate. (Also Read: Russian man whose visa expired 6 years ago arrested in Gurgaon for selling LSD, charas)

Later, when the police searched the woman's house, they found a black plastic garbage bag containing the bones of an elderly person.

As a veteran of the military with over 20 years of service, the woman's father was entitled to a monthly pension based on his rank and service record. The man's service history was unknown, although the average monthly pension for a veteran of the Taiwanese military is NT $49,379 (nearly ₹1.2 lakh). (Also Read: Waiter, 21, admits to rubbing his genitals, urinating on food and more, arrested)

