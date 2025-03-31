Woman hits security guard at Mecca's Grand Mosque, he slaps her back. Video sparks debate

A viral video circulating on X has captured a dramatic altercation between a woman and a security guard reportedly at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The footage shows the woman slapping the security officer, who immediately retaliates with multiple slaps, escalating the situation within moments. The incident, which took place in one of the holiest sites in Islam, has drawn significant attention and sparked intense debate online. The video clocked more than 3 million views on X.(@SprinterObserve)

The video has amassed over 3.5 million views, with social media users expressing a wide range of reactions. Some defended the security guard’s response, arguing that law enforcement officers have the right to protect themselves and maintain order, while others criticised the level of force used, questioning whether such retaliation was appropriate in a sacred location.

Take a look at the post:

One user strongly supported the security officer’s actions, writing, “If you’re disrespectful, you will face (literally) the consequences. She got what she deserved.” This comment resonated with many who believe that disrespectful behaviour, especially in a religious setting, warrants strict action.

However, not everyone agreed. Another commenter brought attention to what they perceived as a pattern of behaviour among security personnel in the region, stating, “Usually the security forces in Mecca are violent, but the security forces in Medina are so nice and helpful.” This perspective has reignited discussions about the varying treatment of pilgrims and visitors by security forces across different religious sites in Saudi Arabia.

A user questioned, “My Muslim brothers is this right ?.”

Another user wrote, “She got what she deserved and she will also be punished by law and then deported. Let this be a lesson to all savages out there who think just because they chose to be Muslim they can come to our country and do whatever they want. Our cities, our security, and our country are not to be messed with. If you come from uncivil places and think you can’t be civil then simply you are not welcome here”

HT.com has not independently verified the claims or the location of the video.

