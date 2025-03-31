24-year-old woman claims to get free upgrades, VIP access after 42 lakh cosmetic surgery

A 24-year-old woman has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, spending over $51,000 (approximately ₹42 lakh) to achieve the look of a WAG—an acronym for the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes. She recalled arriving at a restaurant without a reservation and being escorted to the best table.(Instagram/@ravenahanniely.oficial)

Ravena Hanniely, a former Playboy model and influencer, has had rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and facial harmony surgery. She takes pride in being mistaken for the partner of a sports star.

“The association comes from my look, shaped by surgeries and carefully planned styling,” she told NeedToKnow, reported the New York Post.

Hanniely believes the money she spent on her transformation has positively impacted both her emotional and physical well-being. She also acknowledges the advantages that come with her appearance, especially when it comes to social settings.

Sharing one of her experiences, she said, “Once, I arrived at a restaurant without a reservation, and I was immediately escorted to the best table in the house.”

She recounted how a waiter assumed she was married to a famous footballer. “Later on, one of the waiters mentioned he was a fan of my ‘husband,’ believing I was with a famous striker,” she said, admitting that she didn’t correct the misconception.

Her appearance has also given her access to exclusive events. “I’ve been invited to VIP areas without even asking,” she revealed. “And while traveling, I’ve received hotel upgrades because people thought I was accompanying a famous football player.”

Strict regimen

To maintain her WAG-inspired look, Hanniely follows a strict beauty regimen. “I always wear stunning makeup, with a focus on perfect skin and full lips. My hair is long and blonde, with extensions, and always well-maintained,” she said.

She also pays close attention to her wardrobe. “I prefer tight, luxurious, and feminine outfits. I shop in designer stores, both national and international,” she added.

Despite her high-maintenance lifestyle, Hanniely insists that her transformation was not about being mistaken for a celebrity’s wife. “I made these changes for myself because I wanted to. But I ended up becoming the perfect footballer’s wife stereotype. Unfortunately or fortunately, right?” she said.

She has no issues embracing the assumptions people make about her. “If the combination of body contouring and mega hair makes me look like a footballer’s wife, so be it,” she stated.

While her family has been supportive of her choices, she admits that her looks can attract the wrong kind of attention. “They (her family) never had any issues with my sexy clothes, big lips, or plastic surgeries,” she said.

However, she acknowledges the downside of her appearance. “With some men, it can attract ones who are only interested in looks or status. I know there will always be criticism, but I keep wearing what I like and feeling better and better about myself,” she said confidently.

