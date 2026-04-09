Woman in Greater Noida says her balcony ceiling collapsed at 2 am: ‘Is cheez ka 28k de rahe hai hum’

A terrifying moment unfolded late at night in a Greater Noida flat when part of the balcony ceiling suddenly collapsed at around 2 am. The incident, captured on video, has raised concerns over construction quality and tenant safety. The video has sparked widespread discussion online about construction standards and tenant safety in high-rent flats in the city. (@sonamsingh_.12/Instagram)

In a video shared on her Instagram, Sonam Singh, who lives in Greater Noida, Chi 5, describes the ordeal herself.

Singh begins by saying, “Bhai, is flat ka abhi rent hai 28,000 aur is flat ka price hai 1 crore, aur ye construction pe hume kya de rahe hai.”

She adds, “Dekho guys, ye raat mai 2 baje humare sath hua hai. Achanak se hum apne room pe the, achanak se mujhe awaaz ayi hai ki kuch gira.”

Showing the balcony, she continues, “Jaisi balcony khole dekha ye itna sara concrete. Is cheez ka hum 28,000 de rahe hai.”

Tenant questions safety: Singh even demonstrates how the concrete breaks apart by hand, saying, “Isko mai apko hath se todh ke dikhati hu, concrete ko dekho, hath se hi toot jaa raha hai. Ye hai construction yaha ka.”

She warns about the potential danger, adding, “Agar mai yaha raat ko khadi hoti, meri adat hai balcony mai khade hone ki. Is this safe? Ye de rahe hai 1 crore mai?”

The video has sparked widespread discussion online about construction standards and tenant safety in high-rent flats in the city.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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