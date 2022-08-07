Woman makes cat do Bhangra dance to let him know he's Punjabi. Watch cute video

Many people like to educate their pets, be they cats or dogs, with regard to their own culture. For example, this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for the cutest reasons. This cat video shows how a woman makes her cat ‘dance’ to some Bhangra beats. And her reason for doing so is reflected in the text insert that reads, “Making sure my cat knows he's Punjabi.” “The video has been shared on Instagram on a page that goes by the username @imjustbesti. The page has over 3.4 lakh dedicated followers on it who look forward to regular updates and interesting videos that keep going viral. “Even that tail is on beat,” reads the caption to this particular cat video.

The video of the adorable cat who definitely loves to dance was originally shared on TikTok. The channel that has been credited in the caption of this Instagram reshare of this video of the cute munchkin, has been tagged as @japmeeeeet. And there is a good chance that this video will make you not only laugh out loud but also might want to make you join this sweet little cat in its dance.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 29, the video has gotten more than 1.5 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "How is he so calm through all this?" "Turning billi into Billo," another user adds, quite hilariously. A third response shares, "Meowpreet Singh Purrjabi." A fourth comment reads, “For sure he is Punjabi.”