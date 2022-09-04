Woman makes cute boots for her cat out of its fur. Watch how they look on it

Cats and dogs shed quite a lot of fur, usually if they belong to a long-hair breed. And rather than letting all those stray hair around the house go to waste, this pet mom decided to get creative. You may be thinking, how? Well, the pet mom made a pair of boots for her cat out of its fur. The video has grabbed over a million eyeballs, and you may even end up watching it on the loop owing to its sheer cuteness quotient.

The Instagram page Cats Doing Things reshared the video and credited it to the Insta page with the handle @leo_travelcat. "This is who Flo Rida wrote Low about," they wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows the woman collecting her cat's fur with the help of a brush and crafting them into cute cat boots. She even decorates them and gives the viewers a sneak peek of the much-awaited try-on session.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared two days ago and has since garnered over one million views. It has also received thousands of likes and numerous comments.

"Boots with the furrrrrrr," posted an individual. "Gotta be honest, I'm speechless here," shared another with laughing emoticons. A third Instagram user commented, "I used the cat to clothe the cat." " I have watched this too many times," posted a fourth.