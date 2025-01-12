Woman mistakes baggage conveyor belt for walkway at Russian airport, gets carried into luggage system. Video

In a bizarre yet hilarious incident at a Russian airport, an elderly woman mistook a baggage conveyor belt for a passenger walkway, leading to an unexpected journey into the airport’s baggage handling area. The entire episode was captured on security cameras and has since gone viral on social media, sparking a mix of laughter and concern among viewers. An elderly woman at a Russian airport mistook a baggage conveyor for a walkway.(X/@IbraHasan_)

(Also read: Russian woman claims Delhi airport official wrote his phone number on her ticket. Viral video)

A simple mistake turns into a viral moment

The incident occurred as the woman, preparing for her S7 Airlines flight from Vladikavkaz to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, approached the check-in counter. Dressed in a yellow fur coat, a long black skirt, and a pink hat, she seemed ready for her journey. However, things took a peculiar turn when she confidently stepped onto the moving conveyor belt, apparently mistaking it for a walkway leading to the boarding gates.

Without hesitation, she walked forward, pushing aside the plastic curtain that separates the public area from the baggage handling section. The situation quickly spiralled as she lost her balance, fell backwards onto the conveyor belt, and hit her head.

Carried into the unknown

Lying flat on her back, the woman appeared momentarily stunned, gazing up at the flight information screens as the conveyor belt carried her feet-first into the hidden world of airport baggage systems. The staff at the counter, who were initially engaged in conversation with another passenger, turned in alarm as they realised what was happening. By the time they reacted, the woman had disappeared behind the curtain.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The footage, now widely circulated online, has drawn a mix of amusement and concern from viewers. While some found the incident comical, others expressed worries about safety protocols at the airport.

(Also read: Terrifying video shows scared passengers running for their lives as plane catches fire)

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, though the episode has raised questions about passenger awareness and staff attentiveness at busy airports.