Woman moonwalks underwater with ease. Video may leave you awe-struck

Videos featuring dancers showing off their brilliant moves are quite common on the Internet. But, some of these videos can leave one amazed. This clip shared on Instagram by Kristina Makushenko is one such video that perfectly fits the description. An artistic swimmer, Makushenko’s moves in the clip may leave you awe-struck.

The video starts with Makushenko in an inverted position underwater. As the clip goes on, she does the moonwalk step gracefully in the same position.

After watching the clip, you may find yourself rubbing your eyes to believe it.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 2, the clip has garnered over one million views and tons of comments. While some couldn’t stop lauding Makushenko’s talent, others expressed how amazed they were at the clip.

“Looks like you live underwater, are you an amphibian?” asked an Instagram user. “Looks like you’re just walking on the ground,” wrote another. “Incredible! You’re so talented,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON