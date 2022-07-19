Woman orders cake with 'bring 500 change' delivery instruction, gets this instead

A woman placed an order for a cake via Zomato with 'bring 500 change' delivery instruction. Instead of the delivery executive, the bakery followed the instruction but not in a way that one could have predicted. When the cake was delivered, the icing amused the woman, who took to Facebook to share a photo of the cake she received. The post is sending tickling vibes to the netizens.

"Delivery instructions mein likha tha 'Bring 500/- change' toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja (I wrote it in delivery instructions to 'Bring 500/- change', they wrote on the cake and sent it)," reads the caption of the post shared on Facebook by Vaishnavi Mondkar. The image shows the chocolate cake with her words, bring 500/- change, as the literal icing on the cake.

Since being shared on 17 July, the post has racked up 260 likes. The share has also received nearly 250 shares and a flurry of comments.

"Happy birthday, bring 500 change," joked an individual. "That's why, pay online," posted another. "This is why I heavily rely on Gpay," shared a third. "Totally cute moment," wrote a fourth. "It was not written in delivery instructions as the restaurant can't see any instructions. Only the delivery guy can see that," pointed out a fifth Facebook user.