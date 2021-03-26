Woman records squirrel stealing neighbour’s package. Watch hilarious clip

A video of an unusual package theft has left people giggling hard. Shared on Facebook, the video shows a squirrel grabbing a parcel kept on the porch of a house in Chicago.

The video shows the squirrel taking the package which is roughly the size of the animal. The clip then goes on to show it scaling the building to go all the way up to the roof.

Noemi Gutierrez shared the video with a funny caption. “How crazy will my neighbor from across the street think I am, if I knock on the door and say ‘Your package was stolen by a squirrel?’ without showing him the video,” it reads. Her share is complete with the hashtags #squirrel #amazon #bandit and #onlyinchicago.

Take a look at the video which may leave you laughing out loud.

People had a lot to say about the video. Many wrote that it left them LOL.

“That is funny!” wrote a Facebook user. “Definitely a viral going video! How awesome,” shared another. Some wrote “Haha” to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON