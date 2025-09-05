Woman refuses daughter-in-law’s sudden babysitting request after strict no-visitor rule, internet reacts

A TikTok video has recently gone viral after a woman refused a last-minute babysitting request from her daughter-in-law, sparking a debate online. A debate sparked online after a grandmother refused a last-minute babysitting request.(@cshaw1958/TikTok)

The video was originally shared on TikTok by @cshaw1958 and was later shared on Instagram Threads by @truthh_seeker.

In the video, the woman explains that when her grandchild was born, her daughter-in-law had a very strict rule.

“There were no visitors, no dropping by, no gifts, no Easter baskets, no birthday or Christmas presents,” she said.

Boundaries go both ways:

The couple wanted their home to be a safe and private space for themselves and their newborn. They also wanted to buy everything for their baby themselves.

The woman added that her son was very involved in the baby’s care, so traditional extended family support was not needed at that time. Because of this, she never got a chance to meet the baby during the first three months.

However, after three months, the daughter-in-law suddenly asked her to babysit for a few hours. The grandmother refused.

“I don’t know that baby. I wasn’t needed before, so I won’t be on call now,” she said. She emphasised that boundaries go both ways.

"You cannot put grandma in a time-out for 3 months and expect her to show up the second it is convenient for you," she adds.

Social media reacts:

The internet reacted quickly, with many praising the grandmother for setting clear boundaries.

Some said it was fair, arguing grandparents shouldn’t be treated as on-call babysitters, while others debated whether she should have helped despite the earlier no-visitor rule.

One of the users commented, “Parents wanted to keep their baby safe, and grandma took it personally.”

A second user commented, “This is what's wrong with Western society. No family culture at all.”

A third user commented, “Do y'all realize she solely blames the daughter-in-law and says nothing about her son! She has a problem with her mother!”

“3 months!!! No Gramma!!! These new adults are pitiful ….. I support this Grandmother,” another user commented.