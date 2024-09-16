Menu Explore
Woman seeks divorce as husband doesn't bathe daily, relies on Gangajal for hygiene: report

ByHT Trending Desk
Sep 16, 2024 10:21 AM IST

In Agra, a woman filed for divorce after 40 days of wedding due to her husband's peculiar bathing habits.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra is reportedly seeking divorce just over a month after her wedding due to a peculiar hygiene issue, that he husband does not take a bath regularly.

The man took bath six times in the first 40 days of their marriage, according to a report.
According to an India Today report, the man takes a bath only once or twice a month, leaving him with a body odour that his wife could not tolerate. Forty days after getting married, the woman decided to walk out of the marriage.

Rajesh, the man in question, sprinkles himself with the water from the river Ganga (Gangajal), believed to be holy, once a week. However, after getting married, he bathed six times in a period of 40 days due to his wife's insistence, the report said.

The woman's family filed a divorce harassment complaint and sought a divorce, IndiaToday.in quoted a family centre counsellor as saying. The wife had, by them, returned to her parents' home following arguments with her husband.

A few months ago, a woman in Agra sought divorce from her husband after he did not get her a packet of Kurkure, the popular packaged snack.

The woman's addiction to the spicy munchies meant that she would ask her husband to get her a 5 Kurkure every day. This led to disputes and one day, he forgot to bring home his wife's favourite snack, according to a report in Live Hindustan.

