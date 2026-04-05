Woman shares ‘30 day plan’ for Bengaluru newcomers: ‘City becomes easier with right plan’

A Bengali woman living in Bengaluru has sparked conversation online after sharing a practical “30 day plan” for those new to the city. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Mondal posted a video explaining how newcomers can ease into life in Bengaluru without feeling unsettled during their first few weeks in the city. A woman posted a practical 30 day plan for newcomers in Bengaluru. (Instagram/priyankablrdairy)

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In the clip, she is heard saying, “Struggling in Bengaluru is completely normal, but if you follow this 30 day plan, things can become much easier. In the first week, focus on settling in by arranging a temporary stay instead of searching for the perfect home right away. In the second week, understand how much time your daily commute takes, as this can be a real game changer in Bengaluru. By the third week, start building a routine by sorting out your food, groceries and daily habits, otherwise the month can feel chaotic. In the final week, take time to explore the city and meet new people, because without that, the city may never truly feel like your own. Bengaluru can be challenging, but with the right plan, it becomes much easier to navigate and enjoy.”

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Bengaluru me naye ho? Ye 30 day plan follow karo”, resonating with many who have faced similar challenges while moving to the city.

Watch the clip here: