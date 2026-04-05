Woman shares ‘30 day plan’ for Bengaluru newcomers: ‘City becomes easier with right plan’
A woman explained how to adjust in Bengaluru with a 30 day plan.
A Bengali woman living in Bengaluru has sparked conversation online after sharing a practical “30 day plan” for those new to the city. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Mondal posted a video explaining how newcomers can ease into life in Bengaluru without feeling unsettled during their first few weeks in the city.
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In the clip, she is heard saying, “Struggling in Bengaluru is completely normal, but if you follow this 30 day plan, things can become much easier. In the first week, focus on settling in by arranging a temporary stay instead of searching for the perfect home right away. In the second week, understand how much time your daily commute takes, as this can be a real game changer in Bengaluru. By the third week, start building a routine by sorting out your food, groceries and daily habits, otherwise the month can feel chaotic. In the final week, take time to explore the city and meet new people, because without that, the city may never truly feel like your own. Bengaluru can be challenging, but with the right plan, it becomes much easier to navigate and enjoy.”
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The clip was shared with the caption, “Bengaluru me naye ho? Ye 30 day plan follow karo”, resonating with many who have faced similar challenges while moving to the city.
Watch the clip here:
Internet users share mixed reactions
The video has garnered several reactions from social media users, many of whom related to the struggles described in the clip. One user wrote, “This is actually very practical advice, especially about not rushing to find a permanent home.” Another said, “Commute in Bengaluru is everything, if you get that wrong your daily life becomes stressful.”
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A third user commented, “I wish I had seen this before moving here, would have saved me a lot of trouble,” while another added, “The routine part is so true, without it everything feels messy.” One more user shared, “Exploring the city and meeting people really makes a difference, otherwise it feels lonely.” Another comment read, “I completely agree with you.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More