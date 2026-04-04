‘Peak Bengaluru’: Woman surprised as coconut water sold at ₹180 per litre

A simple roadside coconut stall in Bengaluru has triggered an unexpected debate online after a woman shared a photo showing coconut water being sold by the litre. The image, posted on X by user Ritu Joon, shows a stall with a large chalkboard advertising the price: “1 litre ₹180.” A woman shared a photo of a Bengaluru stall selling coconut water at ₹180 per litre. (X/@ritujoon2j)

(Also read: Bengaluru woman walks 2.7 km from office to home for 2 weeks, shares pros and cons: ‘I had way better energy’)

The unusual pricing format caught the attention of many users online, as coconut water in most places across India is typically sold per coconut rather than measured by volume.

Sharing the photo, Joon wrote, “I have seen coconut water sold in litres only in Bengaluru. Peak Bengaluru.” The post quickly drew attention and sparked conversations among users who compared the price and selling method with what they experience in their own cities.

Take a look here at the post: