‘Peak Bengaluru’: Woman surprised as coconut water sold at ₹180 per litre
A woman posted a Bengaluru coconut stall charging ₹180 per litre on X.
A simple roadside coconut stall in Bengaluru has triggered an unexpected debate online after a woman shared a photo showing coconut water being sold by the litre. The image, posted on X by user Ritu Joon, shows a stall with a large chalkboard advertising the price: “1 litre ₹180.”
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The unusual pricing format caught the attention of many users online, as coconut water in most places across India is typically sold per coconut rather than measured by volume.
Sharing the photo, Joon wrote, “I have seen coconut water sold in litres only in Bengaluru. Peak Bengaluru.” The post quickly drew attention and sparked conversations among users who compared the price and selling method with what they experience in their own cities.
Take a look here at the post:
Social media users react
Many users reacted to the price and the selling style, with some calling it expensive while others said similar practices exist in other cities.
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One user wrote, “ ₹180 is way too much , i drink it in my hometown for ₹50.” Another commented, “This kind of thing possible in only Bengaluru.” A third user also pointed out the price difference, writing, “180 is very costly in my home town you can get at 50 only.”
Others, however, suggested that selling coconut water by volume is not entirely unique. One user said, “Even in Hyderabad, they sell either per coconut or by the litre.” Another user appeared less surprised by the concept and commented, “This is normal. But don't buy like this.”
Several people were also curious about how the vendor measures the quantity of coconut water. One user asked, “How they measure litre quantity inside coconut?”
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Responding to the query, Joon clarified how the stall handles the measurement. She replied, “You can bring your 1-liter bottle and they will fill it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More