Bengaluru techie shares unusual poster of a local fruit vendor to boost sales: 'I promised him this will work'

Street vendors often come up with new ways to attract customers, but one unusual poster has caught the attention of people online. Ashwin Kumar Uppala, a lead developer at Devfolio, shared a picture of this unusual poster on X. (@ashwinexe/X)

“This was today’s @peakbengaluru. Love it!” the caption of the post reads.

Fruit vendor’s poster goes viral: The poster carried a personal message asking people to buy fruits from the vendor.

It read, “Hi, I’m Karthik. I promised him this poster will increase sales. Please buy fruits from him.”

The unusual poster struck a chord with many online for its simple and heartfelt message, urging people to buy fruits from the local vendor.

In today’s world, where people often order fruits and other essentials online, street vendors are facing tougher competition and struggling to attract customers.

Many rely on creative ways to catch the attention of passersby, from colourful displays to eye-catching posters.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.