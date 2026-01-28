Bengaluru techie shares unusual poster of a local fruit vendor to boost sales: 'I promised him this will work'
A Bengaluru vendor’s poster went viral for its heartfelt message encouraging people to buy fruits.
Street vendors often come up with new ways to attract customers, but one unusual poster has caught the attention of people online.
Ashwin Kumar Uppala, a lead developer at Devfolio, shared a picture of this unusual poster on X.
“This was today’s @peakbengaluru. Love it!” the caption of the post reads.
Fruit vendor’s poster goes viral:
The poster carried a personal message asking people to buy fruits from the vendor.
It read, “Hi, I’m Karthik. I promised him this poster will increase sales. Please buy fruits from him.”
The unusual poster struck a chord with many online for its simple and heartfelt message, urging people to buy fruits from the local vendor.
In today’s world, where people often order fruits and other essentials online, street vendors are facing tougher competition and struggling to attract customers.
Many rely on creative ways to catch the attention of passersby, from colourful displays to eye-catching posters.
HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted to the post with a bit of humour and praised the creativity behind it, highlighting how a simple idea had managed to stand out and capture attention online.
One of the users commented, “Plot twist: Shopkeeper is Karthik.”
A second user commented, “Bro gave everything.”
A third user commented, “Yo, I made this. Didn't know it would reach X. Anyway, buy fruits from him.”
“Saw this on Reddit. Bro claimed it brought him 50 sales,” another user commented.
The post was shared on January 27, 2026, and since then, it has gained more than 49,000 views and numerous comments.