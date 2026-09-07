Woman shares 'reality' of running a homestay in the mountains: 'Not as glamorous as you think'

In the video, Chauhan said that Monday gave her some spare time as several guests had checked out. However, instead of relaxing, she was deep cleaning the homestay. "This is how my kitchen looks right now. Because we are deep cleaning, and I've been at it since 10 am, and it's already 4," she said, adding, “Not as glamorous as you think.”

"Bahut logon ko lagta hai that owning a homestay in the mountains is so glamorous and wow, you're so lucky. But let me show you the reality of it," Chauhan said in the video before showing her cluttered kitchen, with utensils, containers and other items spread across the room.

Taking to Instagram, Tarana Chauhan, who runs Nirvana Homes Rarta in Himachal Pradesh , recently shared a glimpse of her daily routine and explained why running a homestay is not always as glamorous as it may seem.

Owning a homestay in the mountains may seem like a peaceful life surrounded by beautiful views, but one woman has shared the less glamorous side of running such a business.

(Also Read: Himachal homestay owner says guests left century-old family home trashed: ‘They treat it like just another hotel room’)

Challenges of running a homestay In the caption, Chauhan explained that she had left her corporate job hoping for a peaceful life in the mountains. She admitted that she technically did get that life, but said that running a homestay comes with responsibilities that are often hidden behind the picturesque views.

She listed several responsibilities that can take over her personal time, including attending to guests on her days off, answering calls while unwell, fixing a leaking pipe, unclogging drains and getting a gas cylinder. She also described what happens when the electricity goes out late at night. "When the electricity goes out at 10 PM? You're the maintenance department now," she wrote, adding, "There are no departments here. There's just... me".

Chauhan shared that she handles multiple roles at the homestay, including host, receptionist, housekeeper, customer service representative, maintenance worker, procurement and occasionally, plumber.

She further admitted that there are days when she misses having a conventional job where she could simply shut her laptop and be done for the day. "But then I look around. And remember... I'm tired because I'm building something that is mine," she wrote.

She said that she did not want to spend her life working towards someone else's targets or dreams. "I didn't leave corporate life because I wanted an easier life. I left because I wanted a life that felt like mine," she wrote.

While the homestay business can leave her exhausted, Chauhan said that it is a different kind of tiredness because she is building something she believes in. "I'll take that kind of tired over living someone else's dream any day," she concluded.