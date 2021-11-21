Home / Trending / Woman showcases cool moves while dancing with street performer. Watch
trending

Woman showcases cool moves while dancing with street performer. Watch

This video shows a young woman matching dance steps with a street performer. 
This woman wowed people when she shook a leg with a street performer.&nbsp;(instagram/@msjordanlee)
This woman wowed people when she shook a leg with a street performer. (instagram/@msjordanlee)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

What is better than starting your Sunday morning with a video that may leave you happy and smiling? If you are in search of such a clip, then here is one that may leave you grinning. Chances are, the video will leave you grooving too.

Instagram user Jordan posted the video. “I can’t believe we have 9.6 million views … NEVER STOP DANCING little sister. This moment made so many people smile! LOVE YOU!” they posted while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a woman grooving to the tunes of music alongside a street performer. She did so while going to tip them. Text appearing on the screen also explains the incident in detail. In the video both the woman and the performer are seen enacting Michael Jackson’s dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

+

The video has been shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 3,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“How cute!” wrote an Instagram user. “Your little sister is my new favourite dancer,” posted another. “Nice moves,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance dance video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out