Woman sings Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, netizens love her soothing voice

The videos that capture people creating their own renditions of Bollywood songs are always a delight to both watch and listen to. Just like this particular Instagram video. It showcases a singer named Shreya Basu singing Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and her voice is simply a treat to the ears. While many appreciated her impressive singing skills, others wondered if it scared her neighbours as she was singing the song at 3 am in the basement.

Shreya Basu posted the video on Instagram. According to her Insta bio, she was the finalist on the reality show The Voice India Kids in 2016. "A much-requested song from you guys. Had to deliver. Thank you so much for the 30k love! Enjoy!" reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #meredholna and #bhoolbhulaiya. A text overlay on the video reads, "When you sing in the basement at 3 am." It also accompanied a laughing emoticon.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared five days ago on the meta-owned platform. It has accumulated over 10.8 million views and gathered over 1.2 million likes. The share even raked up a flurry of comments from netizens.

"People dont understand but this song has one of the most and most difficult lyrics to be sung. I love this song and it justs give me a very positive energy," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "It gave me goosebumps," commented another. "You have a euphonious voice," expressed a third. "You are the only one who could get this close to Shreya mam. Superbb," shared a fourth with a heart emoticon. "No words. I was listening shreya ghosal 2.0," wrote a fifth. "Some dude who woke up to have a glass of water would have had a great night," shared a sixth.

