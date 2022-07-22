Home / Trending / Woman speaks Hindi phrases in different foreign accents. Viral video stuns people
Woman speaks Hindi phrases in different foreign accents. Viral video stuns people

The viral video of the woman speaking Hindi phrases in different foreign accents was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the content creator who spoke Hindi phrases in different foreign accents.(Instagram/@ahillyeah)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the content creator who spoke Hindi phrases in different foreign accents.(Instagram/@ahillyeah)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Deutsche Welle | ByTrisha Sengupta

Words from one language may often sound very different when spoken by someone for whom it is not their native tongue. Highlighting that, this content creator posted a video which shows a woman saying a few Hindi phrases in different foreign accents.

Instagram user Ahilya Bamroo posted the video. “Global desi,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the woman explaining what she is going to do. She then does so in accents of different European countries.

The video was posted about six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“HAHAHAH you’re incredible bubs. Never stop,” commented an Instagram user. “The French one was on point,” expressed another. “Really want to do the British Hindi so bad coz I sure can’t get the British English accent!” commented a third. “I loved the idea and you’re so talented! Keep doing more of these,” wrote a fourth.

instagram viral video
