Woman spots whale from plane, shares incredible pics

In what can be called an incredible experience, a woman spotted a whale while she was flying above it in a plane. And now, pictures of the mammal which she shared on Twitter have left people amazed and mesmerised.

“I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE,” the woman named Jasmine Childress wrote while sharing the images.

One of the images shows a tiny dot like object in the vast blue ocean. The second image is a zoomed in version of the first one where you can see the whale swimming.

Take a look at the amazing pictures:

I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE pic.twitter.com/A9lEMNsRqT — Jasmine Childress (@_JChildress) March 30, 2021

Since being shared, her post has gathered more than 6.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

The post prompted people to ask all sorts of questions including where she was flying. To answer them, Childress shared another post. She shared that she was flying over Santa Barbara channel in a puddle jumper plane.

These reactions are a bit over-whale-ming (I had to 🥲), but I have a few notes!

• I was flying over the Santa Barbara channel

• I was in a puddle jumper much lower than commercial flights (with one other person+distance+masks!)

• pretty sure it’s a grey whale https://t.co/zQ9teS5zG5 — Jasmine Childress (@_JChildress) March 31, 2021

People couldn’t stop commenting on the post. While many expressed their amazement, some also took the hilarious route while replying.

Did y’all know blue whales are the size of two city buses .....can you imagine being that big and having to swim every minute your entire life — † Yung 305 🧞† (@_Dazminnnn) March 31, 2021

I’m afraid to admit I thought you meant you saw a whale flying in the sky. The worst part is I felt like that made sense for a second. I’m going back to bed 😅 — Jon Austin (@JonathonAustin) March 31, 2021

I saw a whale years ago from a plane and yelled, “Look st the whale,” but then I thought “It looks like a 6 year old’s drawing of a whale,” but then the other 15 or so people on the plane yelled, too, so I knew I wasn’t nuts. You will never forget this. — Mary Reilley Clark (@SEMSLibraryLady) March 31, 2021

What do you think of the tweet?

