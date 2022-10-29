Woman stands next to chained lion, pets it. Viral video angers people

Videos of people and animals interacting are common. While most clips are adorable and feature cats or dogs as pets, some videos are tough to believe. And a recent video of a woman with her pet lion has gone viral on social media. The video, which was posted on Instagram, shows a woman standing dangerously near a lion. The woman is seen petting the animal, who is shown tethered in front of a cage. There are two other lions as well. One is behind the cage, and the other is outside of it. Many people were left angered after seeing a wil animal being treated as a pet and even pointed that out. This video was shared by Instagram user @k4_khaleel.

Take a look at the woman petting the lion here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. The video also has close to 24,000 likes and several comments. Many people were angry with this video. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "How is one allowed to chain up lions? I don't think it's legal." A second person said, "How has she kept wild animal captive at home? This is illegal." " Lions are not house pets. They should be roaming free in an open space, like in a sanctuary. Please don't keep them in chains like you would keep a dog," added a third. A fourth user said, "Remove those chains and free them. Poor animals."