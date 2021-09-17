Woman stays in L-sit position for over 5 minutes, bags world record. Watch

If you are someone who follows the Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR), then you may be aware of the different videos they often share that showcase people performing amazing tasks to bag world record titles. Just like their recent share that shows Stefanie Millinger grabbing a title for staying in L-sit position for over 5 minutes.

“Longest time in an L-sit, 5 min 15 sec by Stefanie Millinger,” reads the caption shared by GWR along with the video. The L-sit is a position in which the weight of the entire body rests on the hands.

Take a look at the video to see Millinger accomplishing the amazing feat:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I thought I could beat this but I couldn't even lift up my body,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg, amazing that is so much strength to do that,” shared another. “Looks easy but not a small feat,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?