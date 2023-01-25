Woman surprises family at brother’s wedding, video prompts mixed reactions

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos related to weddings. Just like this clip that shows a woman surprising her family by attending her brother’s wedding. Shared on Instagram, the video has created a buzz and prompted different reactions. While many expressed their joy at the reunion of the woman with her family, some had other thoughts.

Video creator Shraddha Shelar posted the video on her personal Instagram page. “Finally…!! The story behind the shocking surprise..! Family is very important no matter wherever you are you have to be there for them in every situation is what i feel..! @krunalsaindane @vurshaa you guys were a great help for making this shocking surprise successful. @shelar_sagar @aayeeshivani anything for you guys anytime. My mom and dad are my life and they made me cry with their happiness and their happy tears… duuhhh,” she wrote while posting the video.

The video documents her journey right from taking a flight to meeting her family.

Take a look at the video:

close to 3.9 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the video has received nearly 44,000 likes.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Dad is more happy than others. Who is cutting onions,” posted an Instagram user. “Papa was waiting for his hug and eventually got it,” expressed another. “We live in an era where attending a brother's marriage is an act of surprise, strange times these,” shared a third. “Seen this video continuously 28 times… only love,” wrote a fourth.