Woman surprises her boyfriend by learning Hindi. His reaction is priceless

People love to surprise their partners by doing something sweet for them. In one such adorable video, a woman surprised her boyfriend by learning Hindi. The man’s reaction on hearing his girlfriend asking him something in Hindi is delightful to watch.

The video was posted on Reddit by a user named AnxiousIndicator 19 days ago. “Girl learns Hindi for her boyfriend,” says the caption of the video. “I’ve been learning how to speak Hindi and I can finally ask someone how their day was and respond when they ask me. I haven’t told my boyfriend this however and he is on his way home from work and I’m going to surprise him,” the woman says in the video. “I am very nervous because I may mess it up,” she then says. As her boyfriend comes home, she says to him, “Hi baby, aap ka dinn kaisa tha? (How was your day?)” The man seems flabbergasted and says, “what”. Even when she repeats the line, the man still seems lost for words before finally responding to her question.

Watch the adorable video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 1.31 lakh upvotes. It also prompted a lot of chatter as Reddit users appreciated the girl for trying to learn another language.

“As someone who speaks Hindi this was so sweet lol,” commented a Reddit user. “I’d say it was better than most English speakers who try and pick up the language. Anyone else commenting is probably comparing to a perfect accent of a native speaker,” wrote another. “Hindi is genuinely one of the most beautiful languages in the world. I really wish my mother had taught me Hindi and Bengali growing up,” shared another user.