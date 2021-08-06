Home / Trending / Woman talks about tarantula while holding one in her hand. Watch
The image shows the woman holding a tarantula.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)
The image shows the woman holding a tarantula.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)
trending

Woman talks about tarantula while holding one in her hand. Watch

The Reptile Zoo shared the video of a woman holding a tarantula on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:04 PM IST

There are certain videos on the Internet that make some go “aww” but leave others with a creepy feeling. This clip involving a tarantula perfectly fits in that category. Shared on Instagram, the video has now left people with mixed feelings.

The Reptile Zoo shared the video online. It shows one of their keepers talking about Mexican Red-Knee tarantulas while holding one in her hand. If you’re someone who has arachnophobia, then this video is not for you.

Take a look at the video:

+

With nearly 14,000 likes, the video has now prompted people to share varied comments. While some wrote that the creature is beautiful, others shared how spiders scare them.

“Nopenopenopenope, just to be clear you are amazing, but still nope,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oooooh!! I’d love to see more spider content, I love tarantulas,” shared another. “They are cool,” commented a third. “It’s a no for me,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? What does it make you feel?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.