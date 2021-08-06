Woman talks about tarantula while holding one in her hand. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that make some go “aww” but leave others with a creepy feeling. This clip involving a tarantula perfectly fits in that category. Shared on Instagram, the video has now left people with mixed feelings.

The Reptile Zoo shared the video online. It shows one of their keepers talking about Mexican Red-Knee tarantulas while holding one in her hand. If you’re someone who has arachnophobia, then this video is not for you.

Take a look at the video:

With nearly 14,000 likes, the video has now prompted people to share varied comments. While some wrote that the creature is beautiful, others shared how spiders scare them.

“Nopenopenopenope, just to be clear you are amazing, but still nope,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oooooh!! I’d love to see more spider content, I love tarantulas,” shared another. “They are cool,” commented a third. “It’s a no for me,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? What does it make you feel?

