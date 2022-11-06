Woman tells husband she's expecting with cute pregnancy reveal, video goes viral

Whether you have been trying for years or got lucky on your first attempt, sharing the big news with friends and family is fun. But do you know what is even more exciting? Revealing the good news to your partner. While many get excited after a positive pregnancy test and blurt it out to their partners in minutes, others prefer to wait and carefully plan out the reveal to make it all the more memorable. And this is exactly what this video captures. It shows how a woman surprised her husband with the pregnancy news, which is bound to leave you in happy tears.

"We lost it when dad fell to his knees. Congrats on your little pumpkin," wrote Majically News while sharing the video on Instagram. It was originally posted by mom Kiana Lyz Cerney on her Insta page. The video opens with a text insert, "He thinks we are taking photos to post for well wishes for our IVF Cycle Beta Day!" It then shows the couple posing for photographs. As the video progresses, the woman asks the man to grab a pumpkin, and what follows next will melt your heart into puddles. We aren't giving any further details, but we highly recommend you watch the clip to enjoy it fully.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since amassed more than 1.8 lakh views, close to 17,000 likes and several comments.

"When two people are this much in love you just know it's going to be a beautiful family," posted an individual on Instagram. "Bought tears to my eyes… big congratulations guys," commented another. "Wholesome," wrote a third. "I wish you both a healthy pregnancy journey and safe delivery. He's definitely a keeper," remarked a fourth. "Congratulations wishing you all the happiness in the world," congratulated a fifth.

