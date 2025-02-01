Woman touches up makeup as husband holds mirror for her at Mahakumbh Mela: ‘Relationship goals’

A video from the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj has grabbed the internet's attention, melting hearts. In the clip, a man is seen holding his wife's makeup pouch in one hand and a mirror in the other, carefully assisting her as she touches up her kajal amid the bustling crowd. A heartwarming video from the Maha Kumbh Mela showed a husband helping his wife with makeup. (Instagram/saundarya_shukla)

If the saying "love is in the little things" ever needed a perfect visual, this would be it.

Watch the clip here:

A quiet act of love

Shared on Instagram, the video beautifully captures a small yet touching moment of affection between the couple. While the wife remains focused on perfecting her makeup, her husband patiently stands by her side, ensuring she has everything she needs. His quiet support and care have struck a chord with viewers, who found the gesture incredibly heartwarming.

Social media melts over the couple's bond

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the couple’s adorable interaction. Many praised the husband for his patience and love, calling him the "husband of the year."

One user commented, "This is pure love. Not grand gestures, but small everyday moments like these."

Another remarked, "When your partner supports you in the smallest of things, that’s true companionship."

A user jokingly wrote, "If he doesn’t do this, is he even husband material?"

Some viewers shared their personal experiences, with one woman commenting, "My husband also holds my handbag and water bottle when we go out. It’s these little things that mean the most!"

Another viewer noted, "This is such a simple but powerful moment. Love doesn’t need to be loud; it just needs to be there."

While many were moved by the gesture, a few couldn’t resist adding humour. "Man has unlocked the ultimate level of husband duties!" quipped a user.

Among the many reactions, one comment stood out: “This is what real devotion looks like—not just in temples, but in relationships too.” Another viewer said, “This man just set relationship goals without even realising it!”