Woman tries to get 1,820 refund with AI cake photo after Zomato order, bakery exposes her

A Mumbai bakery has called out a customer who used an AI-generated image to demand a refund of ₹1,820. Dessert Therapy, a dessert shop with outlets across Mumbai, said that the customer placed an order through Zomato and tried to get a full refund claiming a spillage issue. The woman used an AI image of a cake to report a spillage issue (Instagram/@desserttherapy)

When asked to upload photos as proof, the customer used an AI-generated picture.

Mumbai bakery calls out customer

“As a brand, we encounter multiple false customer claims and complaints on Swiggy & Zomato!” Dessert Therapy wrote on Instagram. “No doctored claims surprise or shock us anymore. The lengths to which customers go is, at times, frustrating, and even ridiculously funny.

“But this one's literally an abomination!

“Aditi Singh has used an Al generated rendition of our cake to report a complaint on Zomato,” the bakery said, sharing a photograph of Singh’s complaint where she reported an issue with the Almond Praline Strawberries Dark Chocolate Cake she had ordered.

“The cake had chocolate spillage all over as if the cake was fallen from one side,” the Zomato customer claimed, demanding a full refund of ₹1,820 for the cake.

AI image of chocolate cake

Unfortunately, Singh used an image that was blatantly fake – and the bakery did not take it lying down.

Sharing the image of the fake chocolate cake on Instagram, Dessert Therapy pointed out how the AI tool used to generate the image could not get the strawberries, the consistency of the cream, or the “Happy Birthday” tag right.

Indeed, a closer look at the image uploaded by Singh reveals that the chocolate cream looks fake, the strawberries look like overripe tomatoes and the “Happy birthday” cake topper instead reads “Aappy Birthda”.

The Mumbai-based bakery called out the Zomato customer for trying to scam them and wrote: “As a hospitality brand we get called out for the smallest of errors - many a times situations even construed as errors! And we're taken to the cleaners on public platforms! But there's no platform to call out customers!”

The Instagram post, shared yesterday, led to an outpouring of support for Dessert Therapy. “I think there should be a pan India ban list which would ban such customers from any e-commerce platform,” wrote one commenter. “Ask every customer to make an unpacking video and keep that as a standard practice for any issues. If no video is taken while opening no complaints should be entertained,” another suggested.