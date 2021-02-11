IND USA
The image shows 100-year-old Sylvia Owens.
The image shows 100-year-old Sylvia Owens.(Instagram/@beavernh)
Woman turns 100, dances to celebrate birthday. Video wows people

The video captures the centenarian showcasing some impressive moves.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:27 PM IST

A heartwarming video of an elderly woman from Oklahoma celebrating her 100th birthday with a dance has now left people smiling. Shared on official Instagram profile of The Beaver County Nursing Home, where she is staying, the video is both delightful and inspiring to watch.

“Wow! She sure taught us all how to do the twist!!” they wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows Sylvia Owens, who celebrated her birthday on February 9, dancing enthusiastically and showcasing some cool moves.

Since being shared, the video received tons of appreciative comments. People couldn’t stop reacting to the wholesomeness of the clip. Some also wished her "Happy Birthday".

“I just turned 50 and that gives me hope!!! I am a dancer too, bravo,” wrote an Instagram user. “HAPPY 100th Birthday Sylvia from my 97-year-old Mom!!" commented another. “Hey Sylvia, you’ve got some impressive moves. Go girl, you made me smile today. Hope you had a fabulous birthday! Love from United Kingdom,” shared a third.

The nursing home also shared other posts which capture different moments of the centenarian’s birthday celebration.

Just like this one where she is thanking others:

"100 years loved and loved by all!" check out the video shared with this caption.

What are your thoughts on Owens' dance video?

usa

