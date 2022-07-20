Woman who has not flown in over 20 years takes a flight for this sweet reason. Watch

There are stories that show how family members often go out of their comfort zones for the people they love. Just like this elderly woman did who decided to take a flight after not flying for over 20 years. A video shared on Instagram shows the reason and it is absolutely heartwarming.

“HISTORY. IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! 24 hours ago, we booked this flight. And here we are…Dadi hasn’t flown on a plane in over 20 years because of health reasons. But yesterday, she said SCREW IT, life is short, I’m flying home with you to spend more time with my great grandson. All it took was smiley doing his magic. And here we are…I still can’t believe this is real life. I can’t believe dadi is coming home with us. I am in complete shock. Our family will cherish this for the rest of our lives. History,” reads the comment posted along with the video.

The wonderful video shows the elderly woman getting on a flight with her family. They are also seen settling inside the plane with smiles on their faces.

The video was posted on July 4. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Say wha!!!! This is freaking awesome!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Omgeeeeee sooo soo sweetttt,” commented another. “Omg this is so special, so happy for you all,” expressed a third. “A dadi’s love knows no bounds,” shared a fourth.